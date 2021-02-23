The Prescott Companies and Associa N.N. Jaeschke Named Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in San Diego

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa’s The Prescott Companies and Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. have been named to the National Association for Business Resources’ (NABR) list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the San Diego area.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies companies that promote the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approaches. Companies are evaluated on several key measures, including compensation, benefits, engagement, retention, employee education and development, recruitment, communication, diversity and inclusion, community initiatives, and more. Companies receiving the Best and Brightest designation are recognized for their commitment to fostering employee enrichment and professional growth.

Associa and other winners from the gaming and entertainment, biotechnology, healthcare, financial services, and retail trade industries will be recognized at San Diego’s Best and Brightest Digital Celebration on March 23, 2021.

“Associa has always been committed to providing resources and professional opportunities that further employee advancement and strengthen the employee experience,” stated Tiffany Hannah, Associa regional vice president. “It is an honor to be recognized by the NABR as a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Our team’s dedication to furthering employee engagement continues to be a key reason for Associa’s success.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

