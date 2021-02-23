ARKO Announces Participation in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 12:30 pm Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://www.arkocorp.com/. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About ARKO

ARKO owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with approximately 2,950 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers.

Investor Contact

Chris Mandeville

(203) 682-8200

ARKO@icrinc.com