KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDS NEW RESELLER FROM SUCCESSFUL B2B MARKETING CAMPAIGN

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that it has signed up Sylvane.com as its newest VAR (value-added reseller) partner which is the leading online supplier of Indoor Air Quality products.

“Kronos is excited to partner with Sylvane, which has 20 years of experience addressing air quality and health problems like allergy by providing unique lines of products to its strong and loyal customer base,”- commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

Sylvane was recently ranked #1 in Newsweek’s 2020 list of 1,000 Best Online Shops in the household appliances category.





About Sylvane

Sylvane (sylvane.com) is a leading online supplier of high-quality air treatment solutions to the residential and commercial markets. The Company's broad selection of products includes air purifiers, portable heaters, portable air conditioners, window air conditioners, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, swamp coolers, fans, vacuums, steam cleaners, and air quality testing products. Believing in the idea that better air begins with knowledge, Sylvane also provides its customers with detailed product information, air treatment learning articles, reliable product comparisons, and personalized consultation on indoor air treatment issues.

Sylvane Inc. is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a leading supplier of innovative air treatment solutions. Founded and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, in 2000, Sylvane has grown from a small e-commerce site helping allergy sufferers find the right products to a multi-category internet retailer offering an array of indoor air quality and comfort solutions. In 2017 Sylvane began offering premium beverage appliances and tools with its launch of QuenchEssentials.com.

Over the last 20 years, Sylvane has expanded from air purification to include a variety of air quality appliances, including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, air conditioning solutions, vacuum cleaners, thermostats, heaters, fans, ventilation products, and more. Not content with just offering products, Sylvane has continually grown its knowledge center to offer buying guidance and maintenance tips for customers and appliance owners.





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.





