TILT Holdings Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that its leadership team will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference (Virtual) , a gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, to be held on Thursday, February 25 and Friday, February 26. TILT’s President Gary Santo is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat at 11am ET on Friday, the 26th and will host one-on-one investor meetings.

Needham 2nd Annual Cannabis Conference (Virtual) , a globally recognized investment banking and asset management firm focused on growth companies and their investors to be held on Wednesday, March 3. TILT’s Management Team will host one-on-one investor meetings.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TILT’s management team during these events, please contact TILT’s Investor Relations at investors@tiltholdings.com

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

