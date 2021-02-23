Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Black Woman Led On Demand Community Mobile Vaccine Unit Comes to a Neighborhood Near You

The wake of life-altering events that have plagued our country has shaken the nation to its core at an exponential rate.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There has been a lot of sickness and deaths in underserved and minority communities. The year 2020 presented unique challenges that no one was ever prepared to face. It is our hope to turn the corner for better health outcomes in 2021. Reign Research, a Black woman-owned medical research company, is proud to take on this challenge. The company’s director, Artise L. Shannon and CFO, Tonya Thomas, are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to prioritizing underserved communities in this pandemic.

With their community mobile vaccine unit, this Black woman-owned business aims to provide equitable access to the vaccine to undervalued and underserved communities during these unprecedented times. Reign Research’s goal is to build medical and vaccine confidence intargeted communities. Reign Research, along with a partnership with Think Safe, a Black woman-owned, Germicidal Cleaning Manufacturer, have teamed up to provide clinic and vaccine access to communities that have been effected by the lack of inclusion throughout clinical research. In many cases, these neighborhoods have been disproportionality affected and have endured unsafe environments through toxic cleaning products and other forms of neglect. With a non-flammable and non- toxic cleaning agent, Think Safe Founder Anthara Patrice and Nuclear Chemist Troy Cox intends to produce the necessary products to better the overall safety of community residents.While continuing to inform the public of the many updates and progression of the vaccine, Reign Research wants to create a seamless and safe administering of the vaccine for the population who are qualified to receive the vaccine.

“It is our most urgent priority in this pandemic to be able to provide a safe environment for low socio-economic communities to have vaccine distribution opportunities for their families while keeping retention rates low,” says Reign Research Director Artise Shannon. While we promise to follow the guidance from local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control on vaccine distribution plans, this unit will serve as a great alternative for people who are concerned about how they were ever going to successfully receive or necessary medical care.

All vaccines will be provided by Dr. Gomez-Lozano, a Dallas Internist of over 25 years, and all on-demand medical administration will be managed by Stacey Belyeu-Guinn, a Dallas Nurse Practitioner. With a full team on board for this mission and a focus on underserved communities, the possibility to save lives is possible.

With assistance from other partnerships, donations, and sponsorships, the Reign Research Vaccine Unit can be utilized in multiple neighborhoods and can assist those who would otherwise have to create an alternate path for healthcare during these times. As we all try and set sights on a safer tomorrow, actions need to be made to ensure that everyone in this country receives a fair experience in the hope for a better future. For more information on how you can help Reign Research or to work directly with them in this mission, visit RRClinic.com.

