Poly Aluminum Chloride Market Revenue to Grow at Substantial CAGR of 5.3% by 2025, Asserts Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates that the Poly Aluminum Chloride Market is projected to grow at a 5.3 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) is an inorganic polymer manufactured by countering aluminum with hydrochloric acid. The poly aluminum chloride market is projected to grow at a 5.3 % CAGR during the forecast period, as per an MRFR report. The global market is estimated to be inspired by the augmented requirement in end-use industries such as paper and water treatment industries. Due to elevated charge and minimal sludge retention properties, poly aluminum chloride is extensively used to treat drinking water, industrial effluents, and sewage. Poly aluminum chloride (PAC) is highly used as a coagulant in paper and pulp industries to decrease the paper mill effluent's color, pH, and COD. Kemira announced the first completion of capacity expansion in water treatment chemicals production in the UK. Global chemicals company Kemira announced the early accomplishment of a two-step capacity development in their water treatment chemicals production in the UK. The aluminum-based product line's output in Ellesmere Port will be increased by more than 30.000 tons annually from January 1, 2021. Kemira produces more than 350,000 tons of water treatment chemicals annually in its four manufacturing sites in the United Kingdom.

Market Segmentation:

Poly aluminum chloride is a well-known substitute for alum in various water treatment industries due to its low residual aluminum content and turbidity. It is predicted to offer lucrative prospects during the forecast period. Due to destabilizing oil-water emulsions properties and phase separation efficiency, PAC's use has gained momentum in the oil & gas industries it is expected to add value to the global market. Due to its multifaceted extraction process, higher aluminum chloride prices are anticipated to undermine poly aluminum chloride market prospects throughout the forecast period. Based on form, the liquid PAC segment reported for the chief market share of 86.52% in 2018. The water treatment industry governed the market share by end-use industry and was valued at USD 408.9 million in 2018 and is predicted to maintain its advantage in the forecast period's duration.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Following the initial wave of COVID cases, the lockdown has shuttered production facilities, but following the reopening, their business picked up. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals' shares hit a 10 % upper circuit limit in trade after the business recommenced functioning at its Dahej facility. The company had started restricted poly aluminium chloride processes at Dahej Complex, and chloromethanes & poly aluminium chloride plants at Vadodara complex based on conditions of numerous municipal corporations and other vital industries and after obtaining necessary consent from the concerned authorities.

Contenders in the market are also taking the period to focus on expanding and fortifying their facilities. BATU Kawan Bhd proposes acquiring a 56.32% equity interest in Chemical Co of Malaysia Bhd (CCM) for RM292.79 million cashor RM3.10 a share. AS per an exchange filing, Batu Kawan specified that the buying price was reached on a willing-buyer willing-seller basis after taking into deliberation the existing and past market prices of CCM shares. CCM is mainly involved in Chlor-alkali and polymers chemicals' production and marketing. Under the Chlor-alkali segment, the group produces polyaluminium chloride, caustic soda, chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and sodium hypochlorite.

The contenders in the poly aluminum chloride market who are operating on a major scale are

Gongyi Filter Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Feralco AB (Europe)

Airedale Chemical (UK)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited (KCI) (India)

GEO Speciality Chemicals (US)

Synergy Multichem Pvt. Ltd. (India)

USALCO (USA) and Grasim Industries Ltd. (India)

Regional Status:

The poly aluminum chloride market in the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and was valued at USD 335 million tonnes. The regional market is projected to register a 6% CAGR in the forecast period due to its speedy industrialization and governmental strategies. China is the guiding country in the region, followed by India and South Korea, owing to water treatment industries development in the region. Additionally, the increasing environmental concerns to avoid lethal diseases and the adoption of various water & wastewater treatment processes will further propel the demand for poly aluminum chloride in the water treatment industry. This can be attributed to the improving socio-economic factors and increased spending on cosmetics and personal care. Thus, creating lucrative opportunities for poly aluminum chloride producers in the region.

Moreover, cosmetic & personal care industries' usage as an active ingredient in antiperspirants and deos is also foreseen to spur the poly aluminum chloride market. Sigachi Industries, a producer of cellulose-based excipients, has filed its DRHP to solicit approximately ₹60 crores. The IPO is a fresh issuance of up to 28,41,500 equity stocks of the face value of ten rupees each. The company has enlisted into operations and management contracts with Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited to control and operate the manufacturing units possessed by GACL and contract to manufacture poly aluminum chloride, sodium chlorate, and stable bleaching powder.

The European market is expected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period due to poly aluminum chloride usage in intensifying its paper & pulp industry. The North American market is also anticipated to display healthy progress in the forecast period owing to the elevated demand for water treatment chemicals in the region. The Latin American and the Middle East & African markets are expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. The Middle East region accounts for over 30% of global crude oil manufacture. It has over 40% of confirmed oil reserves, making ample prospects for the poly aluminum chloride market players.

