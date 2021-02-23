No Borders, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of MediDent Supplies Needles and Syringes, with Millions of Needles and Syringes Delivered to Clients Across the USA

/EIN News/ -- QUEEN CREEK, AZ, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is proud to announce that the Company’s MediDent Supplies subsidiary has successfully launched its needles and syringes line in an effort to support America's national vaccination efforts.

MediDent Supplies began line development and initial production of MediDent Supplies Branded Safety Needles, Syringes, Regular Needles and Needle/Syringe Combo Packs in Q3 2020 with a goal to assist and support the national mission to vaccinate Americans against Covid-19. Initial production was shipped in Q4 2020; those shipments were delivered to State, Hospital and commercial clients across the USA in Q1 2021, rapidly supporting Covid-19 vaccination efforts from coast to coast.

MediDent Supplies has ongoing production contracts for MediDent Supplies branded needles and syringes throughout 2021 and 2022. The Company believes that supporting the day to day needs of American healthcare facilities with multiple needle and syringe size variants while bringing in vaccination specific items like 1ml Luer Lok Low Dead Space Syringes, an item that has been in the news recently and may, in many cases, allow for six doses of vaccine per vial instead of five, will provide a large scale, long term revenue stream to the organization.

After successfully manufacturing, importing and delivering multiple shipments totaling millions of needles and syringes, MediDent Supplies is proud to have an additional shipment containing millions more needles and syringes that have already cleared customs in Long Beach and close to ten million units already en route from the factory for early March 2021 delivery. The Company will continue to scale production of these critically needed items and has begun accepting six and twelve month production orders from government, healthcare, distributor and commercial clients.

MediDent Supplies provides critically needed medical equipment and PPE to organizations, operators, healthcare professionals and civilians around the world. Due to recent events MediDent Supplies has rapidly scaled its supply chains, inventories and distribution capabilities in order to help and serve as rapidly and impactfully as possible. With both on hand inventories as well as production capabilities, MediDent Supplies is committed to serving organizations of any size with the right equipment and PPE at the right time.

Joe Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc., stated, “Demand for this line has been nothing short of stratospheric and I am so incredibly proud of the impact our team has every single day. Bringing MediDent Supplies Needles and Syringes to our clients at such a critical moment for the national vaccination effort is no small feat. I want to thank Bob, Tina, Cynthia, Chris, Dwight and John, Stefan, Simon, Nick, John and Tony and the entire MediDent Supplies team for the tireless persistence that it takes to make these projects and goals a reality.”

"The successful development and deployment of the MediDent Supplies Needles and Syringes line was built with the support and partnership of Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co., Royal Enterprizes LLC and Insight Funding Source LLC, MediDent Supplies is proud to have strong production, manufacturing and financing partnerships that provide our company with a transparent, secure and stable supply of high demand products like L-188 NIOSH N95’s, Needles, Syringes and Nitrile Gloves," stated Cynthia Tanabe, COO of No Borders, Inc.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of businesses include:

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of medical equipment, PPE and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

7931 E. Pecos Rd. #156

Mesa, AZ 85212

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.