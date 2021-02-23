Avian Influenza Vaccine Market Size to Cross USD 735.22 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.25%, Predicts Market Research future (MRFR)

Top Companies operating in Avian Influenza Vaccine Market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Ceva (US), Guangdong Wenshi Dahuanong Biotechnology Co. Ltd (China), Avimex Animal Health (Mexico), FATRO S.P.A. (Italy), Zoetis (US), CAVAC (South Korea), PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia), Merck Animal Health (US), Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co., Ltd (China), Chengdu Tech-bank Biological Products Co., Ltd (China), QYH BIOTECH COMPANY LIMITED (China), and Medion (Indonesia), JOVAC (Jordan)

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the Global Avian Influenza Vaccine Market 2020 across the analysis period till 2025. By 2025, the Avian Influenza Vaccine Market can register 7.25% CAGR. On the conclusion of forecast tenure, the Avian Influenza Vaccine Market can value at USD 735.22 Mn. The rise in government initiatives to promote awareness about avian influenza and increase in funding for research by private organizations to formulate effective avian influenza vaccines can underpin the expansion of the market in the analysis period. Strategic agreements among private and government authorities to improve healthcare solutions and mutual effort in digitalization of medical assistance facilities can add to the market upsurge.

The growing prevalence of diseases across developing regions can contribute to the high mortality of poultry. At the same time, the rise in demand for poultry for consumption is creating need for research to develop effective vaccines for prevention of the disease. Gene editing technology can make chickens resistant against avian flu. In addition, certain law allows the hen bird flu to be culled. EggXYt, a biotech company that provide detection of the sex of chick embryos, is observed to develop tool that can end the costly practice of culling. Amidst pandemic, Punjab is observed to issues advisory for the surveillance of wetlands, and poultry farms as bird flu outbreaks. These are some illustrations supporting modern developments to meet the market demand.

The avian influenza virus is likely to cause infection in humans by inhalation through nose, or can enter through eyes, nose, and mouth. The avian influenza virus can be transmitted by mucous, saliva, and feces. The avian influenza vaccines market can largely be influenced by the environment of developing regions that are conducive for viral contagiousness, following financial status. The COVID 19 impact assessment for the avian influenza vaccine market offers extensive data on the dynamics of the market due to recurrent outbreak of bird flu amidst the pandemic.

Some enterprises are observed to purchase new facilities to boost their vaccine production capacity, and open new research facilities that can add to the market rise. Lately, few players are reported to receive conditional license for the study and synthesis of avian influenza vaccine. This can also underline the market expansion by 2025.

Segmental Analysis:

The segment study of the global avian influenza vaccine market is done by application and strain. The strain-based segments of the avian influenza market are H9, H5, and H7. The availability of vaccines to combat different strains can favor the market growth in the near future. The application-based segments of the avian influenza vaccine market are goose and duck, chicken, and turkey. The chicken segment can earn high revenue for the market.

Regional Frontiers:

The regional analysis of the global avian influenza vaccine market is done across APAC, Middle East, Americas, EU, and Africa.

APAC can stay ahead of the growth curve of the global avian influenza vaccine market. The expansion of the market in APAC region can be attributed to the increase in avian influenza outbreaks. Different government initiatives are launched to address the surfacing situation, following rapid enforcement of effective management strategies for avian influenza vaccine development. According to a research published at BioMedCentral, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, India, Israel, South Korea, and Japan, are observed to record the largest outbreaks in last few years. Among these, China is expected to secure the highest number of outbreaks. Hike in R&D expenditure by several key marketers in the design and formulation of novel avian influenza vaccine can drive the regional market surge.

In Europe, the avian influenza vaccine market is likely to secure the second-largest share of the global market in the review tenure. The rise in collaborative initiatives by governments of the region, along with private entities, to promote animal health can contribute to the market rise. EU avian vaccine market is studied comprehensively by the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organization, and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), to deliver effective response to the threat of avian flu. The escalation in the production of veterinary products can fuel the market rise in the near future. The avian influenza vaccine market in the Africa region can witness the lowest growth rate through study period due to limited availability and access of avian influenza vaccine.

In the Americas, the avian influenza vaccine market is observed to the fastest-growing market due to several factors. The rise in awareness about animal welfare, and extensive animal and veterinary vaccine research-related activities across the region, can contribute largely to the regional market by 2025. To illustrate, the USGS Alaska Science Center, a part of the State and Federal interagency team is dedicated to the detection and response to HPAI (highly pathogenic) viruses, in North America. The increase in support from the government for rising cognizance on avian influenza viruses, besides, improving the efficacy for avian influenza vaccines, can positively impact the native market growth.

