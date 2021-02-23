Chaos Launches New Free 3D Content Collection for Architects and Designers

Chaos Cosmos Offers Fast Path to Photorealism with Over 650 Drag-and-Drop Assets; Quickly Stage Visuals with High-Quality Content

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos (formerly Chaos Group) launches Chaos Cosmos, a new 3D content system that reduces the process of staging interiors and environments to a few clicks. Highly curated, the library launches with over 650 free models and HDRIs that will address the most common use cases found in architecture and design, including furniture, trees, cars and people. Architects and designers can now test ideas more freely as they cycle between real-time visualization and photorealistic rendering.

“Unlike other content, Cosmos assets are designed to work across the Chaos ecosystem, giving users a central way to add context and realism to any 3D visualization,” said Phillip Miller, VP of product management at Chaos. “For years, we’ve been working to connect our tools so visualization feels accessible at every stage of the design process. Now, that same interconnected system has render-ready assets on tap, making it even easier to bring rich details to a project, whether you’re working through initial concepts or finalizing the big reveal.”

Cosmos assets can be found online or via a new button within V-Ray 5 for Revit, 3ds Max, SketchUp and Rhino. They are also optimized for Chaos’ real-time tools including Chaos Vantage and V-Ray Vision, so users can quickly assess scenes with high-quality entourage. Because of these optimizations, the assets naturally adapt to any tool they are in, increasing viewport speed without the need for setup.

The initial batch of essential assets will always be free and were created with the help of industry-leading content creators like:

Design Connected – A leading provider of furniture and accessories for interior design

Hum3D – An expert vehicle maker

Maxtree – Famous for their plants, trees, vegetation and foliage

NoEmotion – Creator of high-quality HDR skies and environments

Renderpeople – The world’s largest library of scanned 3D people

VIZPARK – High-quality trees and plants

Chaos Cosmos will continue to grow, incorporating a mix of Chaos and partner-driven assets to give architects and designers everything they need to quickly shape a design. Cosmos support is also planned for other V-Ray integrations, to be announced in the coming months.

To browse the library, please visit: https://cosmos.chaos.com/.

About Chaos

Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.

