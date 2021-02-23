Global Ultrasound Workstation Market Size-Forecasts to 2026
GE Healthcare, MILLENSYS, Philips, Siemens, CareStream, Peridot Technologies, Hologic, Fujifilm, and Canon are the top players in the ultrasound workstation market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Ultrasound Workstation Market will grow with a CAGR value of 8.2 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The market is highly driven by factors such as increasing incidence of ovarian cancer and lifestyle disorders, rising number of product launch (of 3D and 4D ultrasound systems) strategies by the major players, rising funding programs to support the research and development activity for diagnostic imaging analysis.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Ultrasound Workstation Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-ultrasound-workstation-market-2753
Key Market Insights
- The major segment as per the component outlook is the visualization software in the ultrasound workstation market
- The advanced imaging segment will be growing faster than the diagnostic screening application
- The diagnostic center will be seen as a dominating segment in terms of end-user outlook
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Visualization Software
- Hardware Unit
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Diagnostic Screening
- Advanced Imaging
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Multi-Specialty Hospitals
- Maternity Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research and Academia
- Other End Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
