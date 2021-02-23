HighOnLove and ROSE LifeScience to Launch Female-Focused Cannabis Products in Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighOnLove , a woman-owned brand of cannabis wellness and intimacy products, today announced a joint venture with ROSE LifeScience to launch a female-focused line of cannabis products in Canada, marking the first of its kind. HighOnLove is already known for its transformative, pleasure-boosting cannabis oil blends, but this launch marks their entrance into the THC space in Canada. The products will become available on the Canadian market in Q2 2021.

Recently, HighOnLove announced their entrance into the THC space with the launch of three cannabis products in Colorado: a Stimulating Sensual Oil, Sensual Pre-rolls, and a Sensual Lip Balm. The Canadian launch will include a line of topicals as well as dried cannabis products offering a wide variety of cannabis products to the Canadian consumers.

“ROSE LifeScience is a perfect fit for HighOnLove because of its knowledge and roots in the Quebec marketplace,” says Angela Mustone, founder and CEO of HighOnLove. “We’re so excited to be developing a brand that is the first of its kind in Canada, filling the need for a product geared towards the needs and desires of women in the cannabis space.”

“Partnering with HighOnLove is truly exciting for us,” said Davide Zaffino, President and Chief Financial Officer at ROSE. “The products are new. They are adventurous. At ROSE, we believe in pushing boundaries and we know this joint venture will lead to more extraordinary products. HighOnLove will surely take the cannabis industry to some new, ambitious places,” added Valentine Vaillant, Vice President Marketing & Sales at ROSE.

You can visit HighOnLove’s online boutique or follow the brand on Instagram @HighOnLove.official for exclusive updates and promotions.

About HighOnLove

HighOnLove is a luxury line of wellness and intimacy products designed to take your pleasure to new heights. From blissful bath oils to luxurious massage candles and the brand’s cult fav Stimulating Oil, each product is crafted in small batches to ensure the highest quality. Packaging is gorgeous and display-worthy, and the entire line is vegan, cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients.

About ROSE LifeScience

Founded by a group of seasoned executives with extensive experience in highly regulated industries, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale and use of cannabis. ROSE LifeScience’s cannabis and by-products will be of the highest quality, produced in its climate-controlled indoor facility, ensuring superior quality and consistent, affordable production year-round. As a Québec producer, ROSE will actively participate in economic development in Huntingdon, Quebec by creating, among other things, 300 direct jobs in its first five years of operation.

Media Contact:



Rich DiGregorio

+1 856-889-7351

rich@nisonco.com