Everi Holdings to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 9 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.



The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13716607. The replay will be available until March 16, 2021. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

