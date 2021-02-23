Star Lumber & Supply Co. Joins the Kansas Distribution Alliance

As one of the "Founding Five" members, Star Lumber & Supply will play a vital role in the Kansas Distribution Alliance's mission to strengthen the industry labor base, provide good jobs for Kansans, and grow the Kansas economy.

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas Distribution Alliance is proud to announce that home improvement and building supply company Star Lumber & Supply Co. has joined as one of its "Founding Five" members. As an industry leader, Star Lumber will help play a vital role in the Alliance's mission of growing a thriving distribution industry that provides good jobs and career growth opportunities for Kansans.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, with multiple locations throughout Kansas and Oklahoma, Star Lumber & Supply Co. is dedicated to providing the best value in quality products and customer service for the construction, improvement and maintenance of the home. In over 80 years in business, the company has grown into a major Kansas corporation with over 325 employees. As such, they understand the value of skilled, knowledgeable and well-trained associates.

"We believe firmly in supporting educational needs in areas that can immediately be deployed and put into action," said Patrick Goebel, President & COO, Star Lumber & Supply Co., Inc. "Our industry is rapidly changing and the supply chain is critical to our success."

As a founding member of the Kansas Distribution Alliance, Star Lumber & Supply Co. is essential to the support of the Keep Kansas Running Campaign, an initiative to increase the number of qualified candidates in distribution careers. Keep Kansas Running encourages traditional and non-traditional students to pursue distribution careers through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution Sales and Management (MDSM) program—the first distribution degree of its kind in Kansas.

"Keep Kansas Running helps students become highly sought-after candidates in an industry filled with opportunity and well-paying careers," said Jenny Egging, Program Coordinator of MDSM at Pratt Community College. "Star Lumber's support is integral to the success of our students and we could not be more thankful for their involvement."

About The Kansas Distribution Alliance

The Kansas Distribution Alliance is made up of leaders who are invested in the success of the distribution industry and strengthening their employee base. Their Keep Kansas Running Campaign is an effort to increase the number of qualified hires who enter the workforce through the Pratt Community College Modern Distribution and Sales Management (MDSM) program. This one-of-a-kind program equips students with the skills, education and hands-on experience to prepare them for success in the distribution industry.

Businesses and students interested in learning more about the Distribution Alliance and MDSM program should visit https://keepkansasrunning.com/

About Star Lumber & Supply Co.

Family owned and operated for more than 80 years, Star Lumber & Supply Co. specializes in building materials, home projects and flooring. Since Earl Goebel founded Star in 1939, Star Lumber & Supply Co. has grown into a major Kansas corporation with over 325 employees serving the region's premier contractors with a wide breadth of product categories.

Star Lumber & Supply Co. serves Kansas and Oklahoma with multiple locations. The company is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve and being a respected community citizen. The Star Showcase Home program in Wichita donates the net proceeds of the sale of a renovated home to a local non-profit. Through the Goebel Family Star Lumber Charitable Foundation, the company gives 8% of their pre-tax operating profits back to the community. The Goebel Family Star Lumber Charitable Trust administers the corporate funding of money or materials to charities that benefit the community as a whole.

Learn more at https://www.starlumber.com/

