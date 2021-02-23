CMLS Financial Launches ami: The Future of Mortgage Innovation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial has launched ami, an automated online tool that streamlines the mortgage approval process with power, speed and accuracy—the only software of its kind in the Canadian lender market, and the future of mortgage innovation. With ami, approved affiliate mortgage brokers receive unsurpassed precision, immediate deal updates and conditional commitments, all within minutes. With the benefits of time on their side, CMLS’ affiliate mortgage brokers have the ability set new standards of service in the industry and better serve their clients. ami’s intelligent software is a virtual assistant, identifying discrepancies in applications, analyzing the best rates to provide the borrower and ensuring that applications meet all the required submission criteria—ami does it all.



“As Canada’s Mortgage Company, CMLS Financial is always striving to innovate and introduce new technologies to make the lives of our affiliate brokers easier and give them the tools needed to succeed in a highly competitive market. We believe we have achieved just that with ami, a cutting-edge platform that is going to change the way we work together”, said CMLS Financial’s Dan Putnam, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Residential.

Canadian mortgage borrowers are finding it increasingly difficult to navigate their way through the mortgage application process and myriad of product offerings, which is why more are seeking the advice and assistance of mortgage brokers. At the same time, we live in a world of instant gratification, where borrowers want fast answers on their mortgage applications. The combination of expert consultation from mortgage brokers and ami’s ability to approve qualified mortgage applications in minutes is a remarkable win for both brokers and their clients. The way of the future is here, today. With ami, CMLS Financial has developed a resource that is about to transform the mortgage industry. Click here to learn more.

About CMLS Financial: CMLS Financial is one of Canada's largest, independently owned mortgage services companies. Founded in 1974, we are proud to be Canada's Mortgage Company™ for over 40 years. With offices across the country, we provide a wide range of commercial lending services, residential real estate mortgages and institutional services. What differentiates us from other mortgage providers in the industry is our Customer Forward approach. Whether you’re a residential homeowner, commercial borrower, institutional investor or funding partner, Customer Forward is our promise to put your needs ahead of our own. Building on our solid foundation of financial strength and experience, we will continue to deliver mortgage solutions for all of our customers.



Contact:

Dan Putnam

Senior Vice President, Business Development, Residential

604.488.3897

dan.putnam@cmls.ca