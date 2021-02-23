CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Among ‘World’s Most Ethical Companies’ for Ninth Consecutive Year

The company is one of just four healthcare insurance companies honored in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), a not-for-profit and the largest healthcare company in the mid-Atlantic region, has been named by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” in 2021. This year’s honor marks the ninth consecutive year CareFirst has been recognized for its commitment to high ethical business standards and practices.

CareFirst is one of just four companies representing the healthcare insurance industry on the list of 135 organizations spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. The designation recognizes strong corporate culture, business integrity and industry leadership in accountability, transparency and corporate social responsibility.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition for the ninth consecutive year,” said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst. “This award really goes to the CareFirst associates, providers, employer groups, business partners, and community health organizations that have worked throughout 2020 to address health disparities to create and sustain thriving, healthy members and neighborhoods across our jurisdictions. We look forward to continue our work in 2021 to find innovative solutions to the everyday problems our communities may face.”

This year marks the 15th time Ethisphere, an organization that identifies and promotes leading ethical business practices, has honored companies that recognize their role in society to influence and drive positive change, and use their values and culture as a foundation to the decisions they make every day.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

In compiling this year’s list, Ethisphere scored nominees in five key categories and were expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic. Categories include:

Ethics and compliance program;

Culture of ethics;

Leadership and reputation;

Governance; and,

Environmental and societal impact.

“I am exceedingly proud to be part of a company that is receiving this honor nine years in a row for an award that encompasses our commitment to the principals of integrity, ethical business standards and corporate responsibility, ” said P. Todd Cioni, CareFirst Vice President and Chief Compliance, Ethics and Privacy Officer. “The recognition is a testament to our associates’ devotion to advancing the Company’s ethos each year embodying ethics and values, and building a stronger, more engaged corporate culture.”

The full list of the 2021 “World’s Most Ethical Companies” can be found here.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent, locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.4 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

