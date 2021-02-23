Virtua Health Expands Partnership with The Orsini Way to Provide Ongoing Virtual Compassionate Communication Training to Healthcare Personnel

The Orsini Way’s online learning modules provide ongoing education to more than 200 of the New Jersey hospital system’s OB/GYN staff members

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orsini Way, a healthcare communications training company dedicated to enhancing the patient experience and improving outcomes, today announces its expanded partnership with Virtua Health, a five-hospital health system with more than 270 locations in Southern New Jersey. The hospital system is utilizing The Orsini Way’s online learning modules as part of its continued medical education initiatives for its OB/GYN units. The customized virtual learning modules focus on patient experience, communication skills and breaking bad news.



“Pregnancy and childbirth are usually joyous times for families. However, there are times when OB/GYN healthcare providers must have the most difficult conversations with patients and their families,” said Dr. Anthony Orsini, founder and president of The Orsini Way. “One vital aspect of communication medical school doesn’t prioritize is how to convey compassion during difficult situations. Through our partnership, Virtua Health is empowering its OB/GYN unit with the tools and resources necessary to further understand the importance of empathy and how to effectively approach difficult conversations.”



More than 200 physicians, nurses and staff members are participating in the training program. The healthcare providers will have access to three online learning modules developed after decades of research by Dr. Anthony Orsini: It’s All in the Delivery, Eight Easy Steps to Improve the Patients Experience and Breaking Bad News with P.R.O.G.R.A.M.



“Compassionate communication is critical to providing our patients with the quality of care we strive for,” said Dr. Nicole Lamborne, program director of women's health at Virtua Health. “Dr. Anthony Orsini’s online training programs support our staff by enhancing their communications and elevating their interactions with patients.”

To date, The Orsini Way has trained thousands of healthcare professionals across the country and shown significant improvements in patient satisfaction scores. The interactive and virtual learning modules are also available for individual practitioners to utilize. To learn more about The Orsini Way, please visit: https://theorsiniway.com/

