Online Exam Proctoring Market to Reach US$ 1,187.57 million by 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

Growth in E-Learning Boosts Online Exam Proctoring Market Growth- Global Analysis and Forecast by Type and End User

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on the online exam proctoring market was valued at US$ 354.37 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,187.57 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027. Proctoring has an important role in ensuring the credibility and authenticity of exams and their results. The market growth is mainly attributed to tremendous growth in e-learning and cost-effective operations of online exam proctoring.

North America held the largest share of the online exam proctoring market in 2019. The North American online exam proctoring market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Various companies in the region offer online exam proctoring solutions for higher education institutes and universities, and these solutions are broadly accepted in the education sector. In North America, there has been a rise in the number of online examinations and assessments in the past few years. Major universities conduct online tests for high school leaver candidates. In the US, universities virtually conduct advanced placement (AP) tests for high school students willing to pursue further studies. The assessments are conducted online through suitable digital invigilation methods.

Get Sample Copy of this Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013227/

(Online Exam Proctoring Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America)

E-learning is broadly employed in higher education institutions and corporations; it is also progressively being adopted in K-12 institutions. The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning allow users to complete courses efficiently and stay engaged continuously. With the increase in demand for e-learning, online proctoring has gained significance across all end users. The e-learning platforms provide flexibility of use, which is adding to the demand for online courses. Organizations, universities, and institutions are offering greater number of online courses to facilitate flexible learning. However, these solutions also confer greater accessibility, and cost-effective and convenient operations. The rise in the number of e-learning administrators integrating online proctoring into their performance assessment processes drives the online exam proctoring market. Online exam proctor keeps an eye on students for doubtful activities during examinations, tests, and so on. It can see and hear the candidates through webcam and can monitor their activities on screen.

Online Exam Proctoring Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring. In 2019, live online proctoring segment led the online exam proctoring market. The live proctors guide the test-takers via multifactor identity verification, exam launch, and environment security scans. In live online proctoring, unpermitted materials can be removed prior to exam. Companies such as ProctorU Inc. and Examity, Inc. provide live online proctoring for critical certifications, high-stakes exams, and pre-employment screening.

Based on end user, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into schools and universities, enterprises, and government; in 2019, the schools and universities segment led the market. The education sector is increasingly adopting online proctoring in various fields of academia. An online remote proctored exam is comparatively a new system that helps prevent cheating and other violations while enabling schools and universities conduct online exams in a secure environment. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has demanded all their affiliated institutions and universities to obey the guidelines issued by the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct final year exams in offline, online, or blended mode. Government regulations in countries such as India to conduct online exams in universities are encouraging institutes and schools to use online exam proctoring solutions.

Online Exam Proctoring Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Comprobo, Examity, Inc.; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; Mettl; ProctorEdu LLC; Proctortrack; ProctorU Inc.; PSI Services LLC; and Talview Inc. are the leading players in the online exam proctoring market. Several other players are also functioning and are contributing significantly to the online exam proctoring market growth.

Purchase a copy of this research report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013227/

In 2020, Examity, Inc. was shortlisted as a finalist in the EdTech Awards 2020, and it was recognized as the most exceptional innovators, trendsetters, and leaders in education technology.

In 2020, Talview Inc. entered into a partnership with Sify Technologies Ltd. for integrating the remote proctoring solution into its iTest platform.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Sample copy - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013227/