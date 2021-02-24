Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in memory of Americans lost to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 26, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19, including 1,438 North Dakotans who have died with COVID-19. The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden.

“As we grieve the loss of our fellow North Dakotans and Americans, our determination to fight COVID-19 and save lives from this cruel disease remains stronger than ever,” Burgum said. “These were family members, friends and neighbors, and the loss of every North Dakotan reverberates throughout our communities and across the entire state. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and friends of all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.”