National Leadership Consultant Shares 3-Step Strategy To Prevent Pandemic Burnout
Amy Leneker Leadership Consultant and Certified Dare to Lead™ Facilitator Offers Valuable Strategies Applicable to both Work and HomeOLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pandemic burnout has been on the rise since the second COVID wave hit leading to excessive stress, exhaustion and burnout; coupled with our “new normal” quite similar to Groundhog Day with everyday being the same. As the pandemic rages on, burnout is impacting individuals, teams and entire organizations. The strategies that prevent burnout at work can be applied at home too. According to the World Health Organization, burnout symptoms include exhaustion, cynicism and reduced professional efficacy.
Burnout is preventable. Burnout results from chronic stress that has not been successfully managed. Managing stress is the key to preventing burnout. Amy Leneker recommends a 3-step process for managing stress during difficult times - see it, separate it and surrender it. Step one is to see stress differently and create a list of the stressors impacting you. Step two is to separate the list and plot the stressors on a simple quadrant based on whether the stressor is important, and whether you have control. If it’s not important, acknowledge the stress and move forward. If it is important and you have control, take action. If it’s important but you don’t have control, ask for help. Step three is to surrender what is out of your control and focus on what you can control.
The 3-step process can be used by individuals and entire teams to build a stress resilience plan which is now more important than ever. When done as a team it creates an opportunity for team development.
“Team development isn’t a splurge, it’s an investment,” said Amy Leneker, Leadership Consultant and Certified Dare to Lead™ Facilitator. “Dedicating time for team wellness doesn’t mean something is broken; it means that the team understands that working well together is the only way to accomplish their mission.”
As an International speaker, consultant and trainer (both public sector and Fortune 500 organizations) Amy Leneker offers services live and through e-courses. Her online courses include topics such as managing stress, preventing and overcoming burnout, navigating change and transitions, unleashing your talents at work, and many more. She helps her clients develop new skills and create a plan that can be implemented immediately. Amy has designed and delivered training to thousands of leaders and teams throughout the world.
“I have enlisted the support of Amy's services on multiple occasions to improve both myself and the organization that I lead. Amy brings the perfect blend of human and technical skills married with the incredible ability to read an organization as a whole. That enables her to help the organization and the individuals within it to move from being good to being really great as a team.” Vann Smiley, Executive Director, One Washington, Office of Financial Management.
About Amy Leneker
Amy Leneker an optimistic, joy-seeking, recovering perfectionist. She is also a Leadership Consultant, a Certified Dare to Lead™ Facilitator, and mom of two amazing kiddos. Despite being a self-proclaimed introvert, her soul comes alive when she has an opportunity to share her secrets to lead a life you love at conferences, retreats, and corporate events around the world. For more information, to book Amy Leneker for a speaking engagement, online trainer or consulting, please visit: https://www.amyleneker.com/
