GRAMMY-NOMINATED RICARDO SILVEIRA, FAMED BRAZILIAN GUITARIST, SIGNS WITH MOONDO MUSIC LLC

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moondo Music LLC is please to welcome RICARDO SILVEIRA, the famed Brazilian guitarist and one of most sought-after session musicians in the country. Silveira has worked with some of the biggest names in Brazilian jazz, including collaborations with Elis Regina, Milton Nascimento, Hermeto Pascoal, and Gilberto Gil, among many others. His recordings, which have been popular with fans of Brazilian jazz for over 30 years, have been widely distributed on major U.S. labels, including Polygram, Verve Forecast, and Adventure Music.Fusing original, melodic compositions with sophisticated guitar arrangement, SOLO (street date 4.16.21), his newest project, captures Silveira’s refined touch in a memorable, intimate setting. The album features Silveira’s own compositions re-imagined for solo guitar, as well as notable performances of standards by Antonio Carlos Jobim, Johnny Alf, and Rodgers and Hart.Critically acclaimed Guitarist and producer JUAN CARLOS QUINTERO has relaunched his boutique World Music label, MOONDO MUSIC LLC. Quintero began the label, originally as MOONDO RECORDS, in 2000 as a distribution and licensing platform for top World Music & Jazz artists Son De Madera, Sambaguru, Huayucaltia, Kleber Jorge, Sahnas, Marcos Ariel, Otmaro Ruiz, and Luis Villegas. With its roster of A-list artists, attractive packaging, and savvy marketing, the label was supported by major retailers across the country.It has always been Quintero’s vision to provide a nurturing, supportive environment for artists to collaborate, record and present new music. In 2019, he formed a distribution partnership with A-Train Entertainment and rebranded his label as Moondo Music to reflect the new digital distribution model. He began by reissuing several of his own out-of-print recordings as well as two recordings by Brazilian pianist Marcos Ariel.Going forward, Moondo Music will be reissuing more albums from Quintero’s catalog including, Caminando (street date 3.19.21) and “Este Ritmo,” a new album by DIEGO BALIARDO, co-founder of the Grammy-winning band The Gipsy Kings (street date 3.19.21).# # #For more information: moondomusic .comricardosilveira.coma-Train.com