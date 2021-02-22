DNR seeks comments on Finland area fisheries management plans (published February 22, 2021)

Anglers and others interested in management of fisheries resources in the Finland area are invited to comment on fisheries management plans for selected lakes in Lake County through Wednesday, March 31.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses fisheries management plans to identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes over the next five to 20 years. The plans include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information, species presence, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important for planning and evaluating the success of activities laid out in management plans. The list of plans currently being reviewed includes Dragon, Greenwood, Johnson and Wilson lakes. Area staff are also seeking comments for the first formal fisheries management plan drafted for Highland Lake.

People can contact the DNR’s Finland area fisheries office by calling 218-353-8855, or emailing [email protected] to receive an electronic copy of any of the draft plans.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Finland work area are welcome at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.