PCOS Awareness Association Launches Two New Resources to the Public

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned PCOS Awareness Association is pleased to announce the launch of two new resources to the public – The PCOS Directory and The Shades of Teal Network.PCOS Awareness Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advocacy of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). The organization and its volunteers are dedicated to raising the awareness of this disorder worldwide, providing educational and support services to help people understand what the disorder is and how it can be treated. The organization also provides support for the people diagnosed with PCOS to help them overcome the syndrome and decrease the impact of its associated health problems.In the organization’s most recent news, PCOS Awareness Association has launched two, brand-new resources to the public: The PCOS Directory and The Shades of Teal Network. These resources are designed to help create safe places for patients, specialists, and advocates to learn more about PCOS, support one another, and fight the battle to treat and manage its wide array of symptoms. Each platform offers members a place to access tools, resources, products, and services to help enhance quality of life and come together as one supportive community.“PCOS affects over 10 million people worldwide,” says founder of PCOS Awareness Association, Megan M Pearson. “This is a staggering number and we want to do everything we can to help create awareness about the disorder while supporting those who have been diagnosed with PCOS. Through our new platforms, we aspire to create a supportive community where we can share information, support each other, learn from experts, advocate, and celebrate.”For more information about PCOS Awareness Association, The PCOS Directory, and The Shades of Teal Network, please visit www.pcosaa.org About PCOS Awareness AssociationPCOS Awareness Association is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the advocacy of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. The organization was founded in 2012 by Megan M Pearson, Satoya Foster and Monica Reagor who were diagnosed with PCOS themselves and wanted to spread awareness about the syndrome, along with helping others through shared experiences.