What Makes a Home Sellable in the Covid Marketplace? Travis Patrick White Examines These Factors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Patrick White, Newport Beach Realtor, has been a real estate expert from a young age, buying and selling properties when many of his peers were partying and wasting their time. As a result, he is an expert on many different facets of the market and has watched how Covid-19 has impacted the market. He fully understands how to market and sell a home during this time.
Changes Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor Has Noted in the Market
When Covid-19 was declared as having hit the country, Travis Patrick White, Newport Beach Realtor, was not shocked at the market changes. Construction slowed to a stand-still, sellers took their homes off the market, and individuals suffered in ways that were tragic and expected. As the pandemic has become more grounded, Travis Patrick White, Newport Beach Realtor, has also seen changes he expected that are promising and beneficial for many.
For instance, the initial 43 percent drop in home availability was not unexpected, Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor says, nor was the rebound to pre-pandemic home costs. And while the market is stable in price and availability, Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor knows that selling a home will be a significant challenge without taking the proper steps to keep it safe.
Critically, Travis Patrick White, Newport Beach Realtor, believes that homeowners need to emphasize staging a home even more than before the pandemic was a reality. Virtual tours, 3D plans, and video meetings will be the norm through 2021 and beyond, Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor believes. As a result, staging is critical as a way of avoiding person-to-person contact.
And Travis Patrick White, Newport Beach Realtor, also believes that certain kinds of homes will be more popular than ever. An increase in demand for isolated homes – i.e., those where Covid contamination is very low – is already noted. And Travis Patrick White, Newport Beach Realtor, also believes that homes near hospitals and healthcare facilities will also increase in price.
Beyond these locations, Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor also believes that homes with fenced-in yards, those with security systems, and houses with less of a “fixer-upper” appeal will become more popular. These elements help make a home more secure and safe, especially for homeowners who want to move in without having to do a lot of upgrades.
Just as importantly, Travis Patrick White, Newport Beach Realtor, states that houses with very in-depth photography will sell more than others. Since in-person viewings will be harder to handle, Travis Patrick White Newport Beach Realtor believes that tours of areas like closets, basements, and hard-to-reach places like the water heater will help make the property easier to sell.
