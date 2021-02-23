I-69 rebuilding work between Charlotte and Olivet starts March 1

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

Fast facts:

February 22, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation on March 1 will continue work on a four-year Rebuilding Michigan project on 25 miles of I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties.

Work this year will include rebuilding northbound and southbound I-69 from Ainger Road in Olivet to Island Highway in Olivet, Eaton County. Activity is scheduled to start on Monday, March 1, and is anticipated to be completed for the season by Monday, Nov. 15, and will include rebuilding interchange ramps at Cochran Road and M-50.

There will also be work on the J Drive North, N Drive North, Garfield Road, Baseline Highway, Butterfield Highway, and Ainger Road bridges over I-69.

Throughout the project, one lane of I-69 will be open in each direction using crossovers, and access to interchange ramps will be maintained except when short-duration closures are required for rebuilding work. County road closures over I-69 will be required to accommodate bridge repairs.

This is the second year of a four-year, $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 in Calhoun and Eaton counties. The entire project includes rebuilding 25 miles of I-69 and six interchanges, replacing the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, repairing 26 bridges, and making drainage and safety improvements from south of I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, to Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County. In addition, crews will repave the Turkeyville Rest Area and carpool lot, as well as the Potterville Rest Area. The overall project is expected to be finished in November 2023.