MDOT virtual public meeting March 3 to discuss US-12 Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study in Detroit

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the ongoing Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study on US-12 (Michigan Avenue) in the city of Detroit. The study will help determine future improvements for the corridor along Michigan Avenue between I-96 and Campus Martius Park. The project team received constructive feedback on the illustrative alternatives and will be sharing two practical alternatives that have been developed. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. There will be an opportunity to provide feedback. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and project consultants Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents    

WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 6 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Virtual Public Meeting: click here Passcode: 949842

To join by phone without using Internet, call: 1-646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 819 3667 6747 Passcode: 949842

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public viewpoints concerning the study. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail, or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building  425 West Ottawa St.  P.O. Box 30050  Lansing, MI 48909 

