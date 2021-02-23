February 23, 2021 - Texas Science and Engineering Fair Seeking Judges for Virtual 2021 Competition

Date: February 23, 2021

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

Texas A&M to host the virtual event co-sponsored by Texas Workforce Commission and ExxonMobil

AUSTIN – Over 700 Texas middle and high school students will present their outstanding projects virtually as part of the 2021 Texas Science and Engineering Fair ( TXSEF ). The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) continues its commitment to science, technology, engineering and math ( STEM ) education and the success of tomorrow’s workforce by co-sponsoring the event for the 20th consecutive year with ExxonMobil.

As a community supported event, the science fair relies on professionals in the science and engineering fields who generously volunteer their time to this event and who are vital to its ongoing success. This event offers professionals from a variety of STEM fields a rewarding opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of these talented young people, while also highlighting their professions.

The fair is currently seeking judges to review projects uploaded by students. Since the 2021 TXSEF will be virtual, volunteer judges will be able to review projects remotely from their home or office. Judges are responsible for evaluating all assigned student projects and ranking them in the designated category. Students will upload a project board and overview video so judges can complete their first and second round assessments between March 15-27, 2021. Blue Ribbon judging will take place on April 10, 2021.

Individuals interested in judging can apply on the Texas Science and Engineering Fair website and are required to have a computer with reliable internet access.

Top finishers from the high school division earn the opportunity to attend the Governor’s Science and Technology Champions Academy and advance to the virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair ( ISEF ) competition. Past winners from this event have gone on to win top prizes at ISEF , visit the White House and attend prestigious universities across the country.

