IS THE DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND YOUR YOUNG LOVED ONES LEAVING YOU DISCOURAGED? WELL, NO NEED TO FEEL ISOLATED ANY LONGER

Rent-A-Theme Entertainment, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Let's Play packages, a revolutionary new product designed to help grandparents and other cherished relatives connect, create happy memories, and nurture relationships with the children in their lives. Let's Play can create those special moments even when great distances prevent us from being together in person.
Let’s Play packages are the brainchild of Tonya Milligan, a life-long educator, small business owner, and author of "No Perfect Parent, Just a Perfect Purpose: Keys to Unlocking Every Child's Greatness.” Tonya brings 30 years of educational experience to the fore, and founded Rent-A-Theme Entertainment in 2009, a company dedicated to helping people reach their potential through the joy of PLAY.
Let’s Play packages were created to fill an extremely dire and pressing need; to reverse and eliminate the isolation and depression felt by seniors in increasingly alarming numbers. Sensing the heartbreak that many of them felt after conversations with younger relatives – talks that were all too short and all too lacking in meaningful exchange – Tonya was struck by the notion that there had to be a tool somewhere out there that could nip this soul-numbing epidemic in the bud. The answer? Let’s Play packages!
Let’s Play packages is a new product helping adults and the young stay connected, nurture relationships, and create happy memories. It’s for grandparents, aunts, uncles, and even parents who want to share special moments with a child in their life, but can’t be together in person. Let’s Play packages are filled with a unique collection of amazingly fun activities designed to bring young and young at heart closer together. Each package offers over 10 hours of engaging and connective play, and is curated for compatibility so that each party can play together even when they can’t physically be together. Let’s Play packages add lively, engaging enthusiasm to previously shallow and brief calls, leading to a far more meaningful and interactive virtual connection!
With Let’s Play packages, you can now play together no matter the distance!
