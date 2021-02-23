Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Milton Rawle is Guilty of Embezzlement, Ordered to Serve Maximum Prison Sentence

February 23, 2021

Rawle must also continue repaying the City

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced former City of Columbus Chief Financial Officer Milton Rawle, Jr. has been convicted of embezzlement in Lowndes County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Scott Colom in Judge Lee Coleman’s court chambers. The guilty plea and sentencing were recorded yesterday.

Rawle was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in August 2020 after being indicted. He embezzled nearly $300,000 by transferring public money to his own bank account. A $354,896.27 demand letter was issued to him upon arrest.

Judge Coleman sentenced Rawle to spend twenty years in prison – the maximum sentence. The Auditor’s office has already recovered nearly $250,000 of Rawle’s demand by filing a claim against his surety bond, and the court ordered him to repay what is still owed to Columbus taxpayers.

“Another investigation—this time into one of the largest municipal embezzlements in recent memory in Mississippi—and another guilty plea,” said Auditor White. “With this prison sentence, law enforcement and the courts have sent the message that stealing taxpayer dollars is not a victimless crime. There are serious consequences for embezzlers in Mississippi. Anyone else thinking of stealing is now on notice.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

