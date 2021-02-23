Survive-a-Storm Now Offering Rent to Own Financing Just in Time for Tornado Season

No Credit Check Financing to protect your family and bring you peace of mind.

THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Tornado Season about to begin and the number of nighttime tornadoes increasing exponentially, Survive A Storm wanted to ensure that all their potential customers would be able to afford protection for their families this storm season. They are extremely proud to present to you, Rent to Own Financing.

With Rent to Own financing, customers can now purchase their tornado shelter with Survive A Storm without having their credit checked. All you need to do is choose your loan term ranging from 24 months – 60 months, agree to the required deposit and monthly terms, and you are on the way to protecting yourself and your loved ones from the world’s most dangerous storms.

As a leading Home Depot Service Provider, Survive A Storm holds one of the highest “Voice of the Customer” scores of any service provider that is partnered with The Home Depot. A high VOC Score confirms that Home Depot trusts us with their customers and so can you!

“For most homeowners, affordability is the main reason for not having a tornado shelter. We want to meet that divide by offering Rent to Own financing for all customers with a no credit check option” - David Herrington, President of Survive-A-Storm.

With this Rent To Own option, customers can get their favorite Storm Shelter financed with a small deposit, low monthly payments and best of all -- No Credit Check!

About Survive A Storm Shelters

Survive-a-Storm is the world’s leading producer and distributor of prefabricated steel above ground and underground residential tornado shelters and community safe rooms.

Survive-a-Storm Shelters is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia with offices and installation operations across 35 states. They have built community tornado shelters for some of the world’s largest and most reputable companies and protected thousands of employees in the process. They are the provider that companies trust to protect their employees' lives.

