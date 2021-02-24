OnPage Corporation Recognized in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Emergency Mass Notification Solutions

Gartner’s Latest Publication Lists OnPage as a Representative Vendor for Crisis Communications and Emergency Response Management

Inclusion in the report solidifies OnPage’s position in the EMNS market, and it demonstrates our commitment to keeping people safe and businesses running. ” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, an industry-leading incident and critical event management company, today announced its recognition in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Emergency Mass Notification Solutions (EMNS). The report recognizes solutions that improve business continuity management plans (BCMPs) and aid organizations during emergencies.

The publication mentions BlastIT, OnPage’s mass notification system, and how its capabilities strengthen disaster communications for over 500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). OnPage BlastIT is an automated system that triggers immediate, multi-channel alerts during natural disasters, pandemics and more. When time is of the essence, organizations trust BlastIT to enhance their employees’ situational awareness.

According to the guide, “OnPage BlastIT is used to mass notify all employees, vendors or customers of time-sensitive issues. Messages can be sent via email, SMS, MMS, phone and text-to-speech alerts … the system sends real-time notifications … [and] administrators have search capabilities including … incidents, contacts and past events.”

Speaking on the latest Gartner mention, OnPage CEO Judit Sharon said, “Inclusion in the report solidifies OnPage’s position in the EMNS market, and it demonstrates our commitment to keeping people safe and businesses running. We’re proud of how far the BlastIT system has come, and we look forward to providing our widely recognized solution to more organizations.”

OnPage BlastIT is available worldwide and serves all global regions, such as Asia, Africa, Europe, The Middle East and more. Latest advancements to the system include self-registration contact forms, bulk delete options and sophisticated search boxes. Prospective clients can demo the BlastIT solution to view its unmatched, high-quality alerting features and capabilities.

About OnPage

OnPage’s award-winning incident alert management system for IT, MSP and healthcare professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification capabilities, ensuring that critical messages are never missed. Whether to minimize IT infrastructure downtime or to reduce the response time of healthcare providers in life and death situations, organizations trust OnPage for all their secure, HIPAA-compliant, critical notification needs.

OnPage BlastIT Mass Notification System