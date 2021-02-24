District 4 Toastmasters Announces Inspirational Line-up for Virtual Leadership Institute

Attendees will walk-away with new skills and knowledge they can use in their daily lives, from leading with emotional intelligence to building a personal brand

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- District 4 Toastmasters announced an exciting line-up of topics and speakers for its virtual Toastmasters Leadership Institute, to be held February 27, 2021, 8:15AM Pacific Time. Attendees will learn valuable communication and leadership skills that will help them with building emotional intelligence, avoiding Zoom fatigue, building their social media presence, and running a more effective Toastmasters club.

“This season’s District 4 Toastmasters Leadership Institute features several topics that are directly relevant to building resiliency and communication skills during the pandemic, when many people are feeling overwhelmed or isolated,” says Kalidas Cheroolil, District 4 Toastmasters’ 2020-21 Director. “We believe that attendees will walk-away with new skills and knowledge they can use in their daily lives.”

The day kicks-off with an inspiring workshop entitled, “Emotional Intelligence for Leaders,” facilitated by Tony Saccardi, DTM and Sarah Kivel. Workshop participants will learn strategies for building their emotional intelligence, along with a deeper understanding of how emotional intelligence can be harnessed to become an exceptional leader. Both Tony and Sarah are experts in their field, bringing decades of experience as consultants and coaches.

Other informational and inspirational presentations will include:

Retain and Grow for Success in Today’s Challenging Environment – presented by James Ferrer, three-time Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM). This workshop will focus on providing club officers with practical techniques to retain members and grow the membership base amidst challenging times.

Show Up Consistently! A Time-Saving Social Media Strategy for Your Brand – presented by Brittany Miller, a social media consultant and owner of Brittany Miller Biz. Brittany will provide practical and time-saving tips for engaging on social media to build community and connection with others.

Stop Zoom Fatigue Now: Creating Fun From Dysfunctional Meetings – presented by award-winning speaker, coach, story teller, and inventor of “The Human Algorithm,” Ray Engan. Participants will leave the session with tips on how to bust Zoom fatigue and add humor to online meetings.

Achieve High Performance Leadership – presented by past District Governor and Past International Director, Ken Cawley, DTM, PID. Ken will demystify the purpose of the High Performance Leadership (HPL) project, so that members can get the most out of their HPL experience.

The day will wrap-up with a Town Hall, facilitated by current District 4 Top Four Leaders, where members will hear the latest information from Toastmasters International, learn about current topics of interest to members, and will be able to ask questions. The 2020-2021 district leaders, and members of the panel include:

• Kalidas Cheroolil (DTM), District Director, responsible for overseeing the district’s successful operations

• Tim Carlisle (DTM), Program Quality Director, responsible for the district’s educational programs

• Jennifer Perry-Ruzic (DTM), Club Growth Director, responsible for district growth programs

• Joe Bresler (ACB, ALS), Public Relations Manager, responsible for district communications and publicity

The day’s program will conclude by 12:30PM PT.

To learn more about the District 4 virtual Toastmasters Leadership Institute, including the full line-up of educational and informational sessions, and to obtain advanced tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/district-4-toastmasters-leadership-institute-february-27-2021-tickets-140528932821?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch. The public is welcome to attend.

About District 4 Toastmasters

District 4 Toastmasters serves the San Francisco Peninsula from Menlo Park to San Francisco. District 4 was formed in 1937 and the district’s mission is to build clubs and support clubs in achieving excellence. The district is comprised of over 120 clubs and over 2400 members from 11 countries. For information about District 4, please visit www.d4tm.org, our District411 blog at www.district411.org, or connect with us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/District4Toastmasters.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

