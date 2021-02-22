Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Kent County

February 22, 2021

(CENTREVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead Sunday evening in Kent County.

At about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to the area of southbound Maryland Route 514 south of Mary Morris Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a white 2003 Chevy Silverado, driven by Brian Keith Bowman, 32, of Betterton, Maryland was traveling north on Route 514 south of Mary Morris Road. At the same time, a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling south on Route 514.

For unknown reasons, Bowman veered into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into the Ford. Bowman and the driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old male, were declared deceased at the scene. The passenger in Bowman’s vehicle, a 37-year-old male, was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team has taken over the investigation of this case. The road was closed for more than six hours following the crash before reopening at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

