EVERY BODY EAT®: NEW CHICAGO COMPANY RAISES THE BAR ON INCLUSIVE SNACKING
Delicious, Plant Based, Allergen Friendly, Gluten-Free Snack Thins Available Now Throughout Chicagoland
give every body a seat at the table – regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Body Eat®, where eating together is serious business. Co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and big food executives (Trish Thomas, Nichole Wilson) and driven by their mission to give every body a seat at the table – regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences.
— Founders Trish Thomas and Nichole Wilson
Sixty percent of US families now include someone with a special diet – a medically-mandated dietary restriction (food allergies, intolerance, autoimmune disease, diabetes) or dietary preference (kosher, vegan, paleo, keto). Customized eating is now the norm, not a trend. But until now, most free from food doesn’t have the same delicious flavor or texture found in other foods, and/or only removes one or two inflammatory ingredients or allergens. (NOTE: Eleven million people, 30% of people with food allergies, have issues with more than one food.)
All that changes with Every Body Eat® , debuting at local Whole Foods Market and Mariano’s stores this month. The brand’s craveable, crunchy Every Body Eat® thins come in four delicious flavors (Cheese-Less™, Sea Salt Chia™, Chive & Garlic™, and Fiery Chili Lime™) all completely free from the 15 most common troubling ingredients. While new to the scene this Chicago-born brand has been years in the making.
Upon meeting, founders Nichole and Trish immediately bonded through shared experience with food complications. In order to manage an autoimmune disease, Trish, a serial entrepreneur, Lecturer at Northwestern University, and mother of six boys, had been coping with dietary restrictions and the frustrating isolation that it brought to her social life. Nichole, a veteran R&D leader at Frito-Lay, was eternally disappointed with the taste profiles of the “dairy free” snack choices available to her lactose intolerant kids. Seeing the need of their families unmet elsewhere, they committed to changing the game by creating delicious food that every body could eat. Creating a brand that merged great taste with an inclusive eating experience.
In 2018, when the duo first presented the problem and their solution to a large food company, they were told “it would be too difficult”. Not taking “No” for an answer they spent the next year developing and testing a portfolio of delicious food products that appealed to all people, with or without special diets. After building their own commercial kitchen in Evanston (when no manufacturer could guarantee no cross contact contamination) the company officially launched Every Body Eat® in March of 2020.
In just one year and despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Every Body Eat® is thriving. The brand is available in 370 retail stores across the country, on Amazon.com, and at everybodyeating.com. Throughout Chicagoland Every Body Eat® can be found at Whole Foods Market and Mariano’s, in addition to being stocked at specialty favorites like Local Foods, FoodStuffs, The Goddess and Grocer, and Irv and Shelly’s FreshPicks.com.
Currently available for online purchase by individual flavor ($25.99 for a 4 pack/$69.99 for a 12 pack) or a flavor variety four-pack ($25.99). Customers can take advantage of a 4-Pack Subscription and save 10% or a 12 Pack Subscription and save 15% plus free shipping. Next month, Every Body Eat® will launch their first grain-free crispbread on March 15th with more details to be released soon.
For more information about Every Body Eat® please visit https://everybodyeating.com/ or follow along on social (https://www.instagram.com/everybody_eating// and https://www.facebook.com/everybodyeateverywhere/).
Michael Corrigan
MCPR
+1 720-470-2874
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook