Final Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported February 19, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Olivio Leverone (age 33) Central Falls, RI P1-2021-0590AG

On February 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Olivio Leverone with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence, one count of delivering a controlled substance (marijuana), one count of possession of one to five kilograms of marijuana, and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The alleged acts occurred in the State of Rhode Island on various dates between October 25, 2020 and November 2, 2020. Both the Pawtucket and Central Falls Police Departments coordinated efforts into the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on February 24, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Julio Debarros (age 36) Central Falls, RI P1-2021-0590BG

On February 19, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Julio Debarros with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, one count of carrying a pistol without a license, one count of possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence and one count of soliciting another person to deliver marijuana.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on October 25, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department led the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on February 24, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

