Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported February 15, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Jeffrey Touchette (age 37) West Warwick, RI P1-2021-0528A

On February 15, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jeffrey Touchette with one count of first-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree child molestation, and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Johnston on diverse dates between September 11, 2006 and September 10, 2010. The Johnston Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on February 23, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###