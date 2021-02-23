Federal Shipping Delays Impacting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Rhode Island

As a result of severe weather that has affected distribution nationwide, certain COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled for 2/23 are getting rescheduled. A shipment of approximately 12,400 doses of Moderna vaccine to Rhode Island did not arrive today. The community clinics scheduled for tomorrow at the Cranston Senior Center, the Swift Community Center (in East Greenwich), and the West Warwick Civic Center are affected by this delay and are being rescheduled. People who had appointments will be contacted directly by clinic organizers.

This shipping delay could have additional impacts on some clinics currently scheduled for Wednesday. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will make an announcement on Tuesday about any impacts on Wednesday clinics.