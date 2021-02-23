Lauth Investigations International Return Assets Division celebrates a record month.
BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauth Investigations International Return Assets Division is excited to announce that we have officially broken our company record for most assets returned in a single month. In January 2021, the Return Assets Division recovered more than $2 million in assets for our claimants. Lauth devotes its Return Assets Division to providing claimants with guidance on recovering assets from third-party holders in the interest of stimulating the economy and helping families in their time of need.
The Return Assets Division is composed of paralegals, claim analysts, gentracers and claim researchers who work diligently to put assets back in the hands of their rightful owners. Lost assets are typically property held or owing in the ordinary course of business that has not been claimed by the owner and it can sometimes fall into obscurity—like a final paycheck that was never received, or an inheritance that did not make it to the intended heir. When those assets are lost, it’s up to our team in the return assets division to provide them with assistance in obtaining the right documents in order to prove these assets belong to them.
“This milestone is a monumental achievement for our team here at Lauth,” said CEO Thomas Lauth. “We are a family-owned business, and it’s no small reward to help our claimants recover these assets that can serve great purpose in their families, such as covering medical bills, make crucial repairs, and maybe take a well-deserved vacation.”
For the protection of consumers, most holders of these assets require heir-finders to be licensed, private investigators. These expert private investigators are familiar with governing laws in each state where assets are held, along with forms that need to be filed, probate laws, court properties, co-claimants, and joint claims, beneficiaries, unredacted will, death certificates, judicial authority, requirements for claiming personal assets and business assets, etc.
About Lauth Investigations International
In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado.
