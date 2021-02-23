Maid as Needed Changing Landscape of Home Cleaning Services in Florida

The company offers convenient online booking and flat-rate pricing in less that 20 seconds.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular company, Maid as Needed , is changing the face of home cleaning services in Florida with its hassle-free online booking and flat-rate pricing.Maid as Needed is a home cleaning service based in Orlando, Florida. The company provides professional and efficient house cleaning services to support clients in reducing the stress of house cleaning and providing them with more time to focus on activities they enjoy. Maid as Needed is the ultimate service for individuals and families who work full-time jobs, have busy schedules, or who simply dislike cleaning.In the company’s latest news, Maid as Needed is impacting the way clients book home cleaning services in Florida with its hassle-free online booking option, directly through the company’s website. Additionally, Maid as Needed offers flat-rate pricing to ensure clients have full transparency about how much their cleaning services will cost – before they even book.“Whether you live in a house or apartment, we are your go-to experts for home cleaning services without the hassle,” says founder of Maid as needed, Sam Capra. “We know from experience that it can sometimes be frustrating to book a time that works for your busy schedule, while also knowing exactly how much you’re going to pay. To address this issue, we offer convenient online booking and upfront flat-rate pricing, so you never have to worry about unexpected fees. Our customers rave about these services and it – in addition to our lovely and professional staff - is one of the things that keep them coming back, time after time.”Maid as Needed offers a host of different home cleaning service types and options, including:• One-time, weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly cleaning• Basic cleaning services• Deep cleaning services• Move in/move out cleaning services• Rental/vacation property cleaning services• And more!For more information about Maid as Needed, or to get your free quote, please visit https://maidasneeded.com/ About Maid as NeededMaid as Needed is one of Orlando, Florida’s most popular home cleaning services. The company’s aim is to help clients spend less time cleaning and more time doing the things they love most. The company prides itself on high-quality maid services and vow to the extra mile in order to exceed client expectations, each and every time.