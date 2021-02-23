Bestselling author J. Han follows her mom’s path—with a pivot to meditation practitioner and financial educator

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who travelled many different paths to create their best lives

When Jessica Han, known as J. Han to her clients and followers, was younger, she saw herself as fortunate to have an entrepreneurial path blazed by her mom, Kay. J. Han was set to take over Kay's network of 13 "Closet" clothing stores in Southern California, and her future was secure. But as she became more involved in the business, she had doubts. "I started to realize there's more to life for me," she says. "I know I'm here to be of service in some way. Having the clothing stores was a way of being of service and yet I knew there was something more."Her next revelation came when she did her first meditation with crystal singing bowls. There is a singing bowl that resonates with each of a person's seven chakras—the energy centers of our bodies. "I could feel each of the vibrations throughout my body where the chakras were," J. Han remembers, "and I was inspired to purchase a set of my own bowls." Now she offers sound integration to clients as a way to help them balance their chakras. "With sound healing, I create a safe space for people to be connected to their mind, body, and spirit. Being able to hold space for others inspires me."Her own journey of self-discovery involved painful moments, like finally reaching out to her birth father, whom she had never met and whom her mom never spoke about. His response made clear that while he wished her well, he did not want to meet her or be involved in her life. Even though she initially felt rejected, she was ultimately able to see his reaction as a result of him being stuck in a story from the past. She credits the intense work she has done tuning into her own mind, body, and spirit with allowing her to view his choice with love and compassion.More about J. Han's three business ventures—her sound healing and integration practice, the clothing stores, which she still runs and teaches financial literacy. I'm committed that no one is left behind by bringing financial literacy to the forefront.—is in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women "boss up." This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.