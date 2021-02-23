Bestselling Author learns to live in the moment—without giving up future goals

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who traveled many different paths to create their best lives

USA, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With her career in engineering under way as planned, Elizabeth Yang decided to enroll in law school just to understand the legal system better. “We all might end up in court someday,” she thought, “and it’s better to be prepared.” But when she got her law degree, she also got a job offer—from a prestigious global firm looking not just for a new lawyer, but a lawyer with an engineering background. Elizabeth was the perfect fit for the job.And the job, at first, was the perfect fit for Elizabeth. That is, until she became a mom. She knew 80-hour weeks would mean someone else would be raising her two children. “I won’t even get to know them,” she thought. She had to make a change, so she took a leap of faith and launched her own small law firm. Now she sets her own hours. She can drive her children to their afternoon activities, have dinner with them, and get back to work after they go to sleep. “I realized it’s not about future goals, it’s about the present. Now my ‘why’ is just to enjoy the journey day by day, moment by moment.” Meanwhile, her future goals are still being realized as her Southern California law firm’s client list continues to grow, and she is able to expand her team of lawyers and nurture their careers.Read much more about Elizabeth in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.Follow Elizabeth and purchase Asian Women Who BossUpAbout Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit Media ContactWomen with Vision InternationalTam Lucinfo@delucslife.com310 710 8954