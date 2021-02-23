HMI Announces Strategic Board of Advisors
Houston Mechatronics (HMI) announces its Strategic Board of Advisors. Members include former government innovation leaders, academics, and industry executives.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMI Announces Strategic Board of Advisors
Board Features Renowned Leaders from Academia, Industry, and Defense
Today, Houston Mechatronics, Inc. (HMI) announced the formation of its Strategic Board of Advisors, filling the first seven seats. These esteemed members include notable and former government innovation leaders, academics, and industry executives. These Advisors will provide strategic guidance for the company’s mission: to radically lower the cost and environmental impact of inspecting, maintaining, and repairing subsea infrastructure within the entire Blue Economy using supervised autonomous robots, from the surface to the seabed. The Board’s guidance will focus on commercial and defense applications, helping influence Houston Mechatronics’ vision for a full stratification of autonomous technologies for the entire maritime domain.
“Our oceans are an undeniable and massive part of the world’s economy, and a major update to maritime technologies and business models using the best of what robotics and AI can offer is long overdue. I am honored that HMI’s mission has attracted such world-class talent to help guide our initiatives and leadership team,” said Nicolaus Radford, founder, and Chief Executive Officer.
HMI’s Strategic Advisory Board members are:
Dr. Iain Cooper - Former Manager of Corporate Venturing at Schlumberger, currently CEO of SeekOps
Mr. John Gibson - Former President of Halliburton Energy Services, and former Chairman of Energy Technology at TPH, currently CEO of Flotek Ind.
The Honorable Dr. Michael D. Griffin - Former Under Secretary of Defense for Innovation and former Administrator of NASA
Dr. David Kilcullen - Former Special Advisor to General David Petraeus, Professor at Arizona State, currently CEO of Cordillera Applications Group
Dr. Marcia O’Malley - Thomas Michael Panos Family Professor in Mechanical Engineering at Rice University
General Robert Neller, USMC (Ret.) - Former Commandant of the Marine Corps
The Honorable Dr. Lisa Porter - Former Under Secretary of Defense for Innovation and former founding Director of IARPA.
For press inquires contact:
Jonathan Reichel, Houston Mechatronics, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn