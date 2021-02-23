San Joaquin Valley Homes Hits a New High with the Close of 513 New Homes in 2020
Local Home Builder Plans to Open at Least Eight New Communities in the Central Valley This Year
In the seven years since SJV Homes was founded, we have grown steadily by providing more affordable housing in the Valley while supporting the communities where we build”VISALIA, CA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) posted a record year in 2020, closing 513 homes, selling out three existing communities and starting construction on 485 new homes despite the challenges and restrictions of doing business during the pandemic.
— Joe Leal, SJV Homes co-founder
SJV Homes was the most active homebuilder in Tulare and Kings counties last year, with more building permits pulled than any of its competitors in the Valley, including some of America’s top public homebuilders.
Visalia-based SJV Homes has been building new homes in Tulare, Fresno, Kings and Kern counties since 2013. It pulled 457 permits in 2020 – almost twice as many as its closest competitor, according to data provided by the Construction Monitor, which tracks building records nationwide.
“In the seven years since SJV Homes was founded, we have grown steadily by providing more affordable housing in the Valley while supporting the communities where we build,” said Joe Leal, company co-founder. “To date we have sold more than 2,600 homes. Our goal for 2021 is to open as many as eight new neighborhoods in the Central Valley.”
Last year SJV Homes broke through to the prestigious Top 100 List by Builder magazine, an industry recognized ranking of homebuilding companies in the United States, which is dominated by large private and public builders.
The following is a breakdown of SJV Homes’ current communities:
Tulare County
Tiffany Ranch, 78 units, Visalia
Greystone, 187 units, Visalia
Vista Robles, 138 units, Dinuba
Brighton, 165 units, Tulare
Kensington, 244 units, Tulare
Ashton Park, 93 units, Visalia (sold out)
Cambria, 80 units, Porterville (sold out)
Kings County
Bella Vista, 223 units, Hanford
Bonterra, 327 units, Hanford
Fresno County
Summerlyn, 150 units, Kingsburg
Upcoming SJV Homes neighborhoods are Arbor Gates and Cameron Court in Visalia; San Rio in Reedley; Hidden Oaks and Sterling Oaks in Hanford; Pheasant Court and Quail Run in Delano; and Cypress Park in Tulare.
All these projects are a joint venture partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate management company. To date, SJV Homes and Presidio have partnered on 29 projects totaling more than 3,700 units.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate management firm in San Diego. It has since closed nearly 2,400 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 50 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
