Bestselling author Amy Lin on how to quiet your fear and tap into your intuition

When Amy called her mom after a stressful and uninspiring day working in the banking industry, her mom told her, "Most people don't like their jobs. Suck it up." She took that advice to heart for the next seven years, changing banks, thinking things would get better. They never did. After a long-term relationship ended, Amy began a journey of personal development, and that ended up helping not only with the loss of her relationship but also her dissatisfaction with her career and her life."I loved my transformation, the woman that I was becoming, and I was sharing it with my friends and family and seeing them transform. And I made a decision that I wanted to help as many people as possible to step into their greatness."One of the things she realized was that she'd always known she should listen to her heart. But she was fearful, she questioned her self-worth, she doubted her intuition. "It was definitely a process to get where I am today," she says. "Deep down inside, your soul or your heart knows what you want the most. But because of other people's opinions, because our fear, because of our inner chatter, sometimes we don't listen to our intuition. But if we will just follow our intuition, we'll always end up at the perfect place for us."Amy followed her intuition even though it meant she had to step out of her comfort zone, get through "impostor syndrome," and go against what her parents saw as the right path for her. With her coaching business, The Opulent Academy, she is helping other women discover their potential. "Ladies, if you're not doing something that you are passionate about, change it," she says. "Change it! It's your life."Read more about Amy's journey and what motivates her every day in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women "boss up." This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.Learn about The Opulent Academy's offerings at TheOpulentAcademy.com. Amy Lin's Opulent Academy is also on Facebook and Instagram.Follow Amy and purchase Asian Women Who BossUpAbout Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people's lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit