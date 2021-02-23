Global Elevator and Escalator Market Size Share, 2021 Movements By Business Prospect, Revenue of Top Manufacturers, Recent Development, Strategy, Progression Status, Product Demand and Market Size Expected to reach US$ 36550 Million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Elevator and Escalator Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Elevator and Escalator market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Elevator and Escalator Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Elevator and Escalator industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Elevator and Escalator market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Elevator and Escalator market.

In 2019, the global Elevator and Escalator market size was US$ 34540 million and it is expected to reach US$ 36550 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.

In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.

The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.

Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Elevator and Escalator Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Elevator and Escalator market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Elevator and Escalator industry.

The major players in the market include:

Otis

Schindler Group

ThyssenKrupp

Kone

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Hitachi

Fujitec

Hyundai

Yungtay Engineering

Canny Elevator

Volkslift

Syney Elevator

Sicher Elevator

SJEC

Guangri Elevator

Hangzhou XiOlift

Edunburgh Elevator

Suzhou Diao

CNYD

Meilun Elevator

IFE Elevators

Joylive Elevator

Dongnan Elevator

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Elevator (Vertical)

Escalator

Moving Walkway

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub Area

Industrial Area

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Elevator and Escalator market?

What will be the size of the emerging Elevator and Escalator market in 2026?



Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Elevator and Escalator market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Elevator and Escalator market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Elevator and Escalator market?

What are the Elevator and Escalator market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Elevator and Escalator Industry?

Global Elevator and Escalator Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Elevator and Escalator market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Elevator and Escalator market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

