Expecting 8% CAGR, Global Dry Concrete Market Share and Demand Will Reach Over USD 109 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global Dry Concrete Market in 2019 was approximately USD 63.76 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 109 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Wieser Concrete, Sika Corporation, Hannibal Concrete Products, Shope Concrete, FP McCann, ACP Limited, US Concrete Products and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Dry Concrete Market By Type (High-Performance Concrete, Self-Consolidating Concrete, and Others) and By Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Building, and Infrastructure): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Dry Concrete Market was estimated at USD 63.76 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 109 Billion by 2026. The global Dry Concrete Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2019 to 2026”.

Dry concrete has less water to cement ratio and has approximately no slump. Dry concrete is used for manufacturing paving units. The basic principle of dry concrete is to manufacture concrete that has a very low moisture content, which results in reduced cohesion. The methodologies used in producing a dry concrete focus on minimizing the porosity of the mixture. With all of the particles in contact with each other, the resulted mixture will have reduced shrinkage and creep.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Dry Concrete Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dry-concrete-market-by-type-high-performance-concrete-733

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Dry Concrete Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Dry Concrete Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Dry Concrete Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Dry Concrete Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/dry-concrete-market-by-type-high-performance-concrete-733



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dry-concrete-market-by-type-high-performance-concrete-733

The global construction market has seen a soaring growth in the last few years due to soaring investments in public, residential, and commercial construction activities, which has been a growth driving factor for the global dry concrete market. Moreover, growing investment in developing urban city infrastructure in developing countries, especially China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, etc. has resulted in increased consumption of dry concrete for infrastructure construction activities. The rising housing market in developing countries is likely to create new revenue-generating avenues for the global dry concrete market. Moreover, growth in commercial construction facilities such as educational institutes, hospitals, and social infrastructure such as malls, commercial complexes is expected to result in the widespread adoption of dry concrete for construction. Additionally, infrastructure investment is expected to be a crucial factor in the development of the dry concrete market.

Top Market Players:

US Concrete Products

Sika Corporation

Rochester Concrete Products

Shope Concrete

MST Concrete Products Inc.

United Concrete Products

FP McCann

Standard Concrete

ACP Limited

Utility Concrete Products

Wieser Concrete

Abbotsford Concrete Products

Hannibal Concrete Products

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dry-concrete-market-by-type-high-performance-concrete-733

On the basis of type, the high-performance concrete dominated the global dry concrete market in 2019 while constituting a market share of approximately 50% and is expected to record significant growth over the forecasted period. The demand for high-quality concrete has increased in recent years from residential construction companies, who are constructing skyscrapers in urban cities. This, in turn, has driven the demand for the high-performance dry concrete market. On the basis of application, the residential building segment held a major share in the global dry concrete market in 2019, constituting a share of approximately 35%. The residential housing market has seen substantial growth in recent years due to urbanization and increased disposable income, which has resulted in fueling the dry concrete market for residential building applications.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the dry concrete sector. Key strategic developments in the dry concrete market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the dry concrete market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/dry-concrete-market-by-type-high-performance-concrete-733

Dry concrete is primarily used for offering suitable conditions to concrete to achieve a moisture condition for its intended use. Dry concrete is used for reducing shrinkage, increasing the strength of the structure, lowering water permeability, reduce hydrostatic pressures, etc. Apart from its uses in residential and commercial buildings, dry concrete is also used for the construction of sidewalks, building foundations, pavements, fence holes, etc. For dry cast concrete, wet troweling is not required. Surface finishes and special shape requirements can be done by using hand tools. Other advantages offered by dry concrete over wet concrete are that dry concrete offers higher strength, the reduced overall cost of construction, and fast curing rates.

A key factor that has wider adoption of dry concrete around the world is the rising commercial and residential construction market. In recent years, population growth in developing countries, especially in China and India, has augmented the demand for apartments, bungalows, etc., which has led to an increase in the consumption of dry concrete for residential applications. Further, rising investments in developing the necessary infrastructure have also fueled the dry concrete market. Moreover, rising investment in commercial and infrastructure construction activity is likely to create new avenues for the global dry concrete market.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/dry-concrete-market-by-type-high-performance-concrete-733

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The dry concrete market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the dry concrete industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global dry concrete market. Asia Pacific dry concrete market was valued at approximately USD 24 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow while registering a CAGR of nearly 9%. Further, the Asia Pacific dry concrete market is expected to foresee the fastest growth over the projected period. A key factor that has fueled the market is the soaring construction activities in the Asia Pacific. Further, government investment in building urban infrastructure is expected to create new opportunities for the Asia Pacific dry concrete market.

Browse the full “Dry Concrete Market By Type (High-Performance Concrete, Self-Consolidating Concrete, and Others) and By Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Building, and Infrastructure): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dry-concrete-market-by-type-high-performance-concrete-733

Key Recommendations from Analysts

According to our analysts, the growth in the global construction industry due to the rise in urbanization and soaring demand for necessary investment has been a key factor that has fueled the global dry concrete market.

According to our analysts, on the basis of geography, the North America region segment significantly contributed to the global dry concrete market in 2019. Soaring growth in commercial construction activities in the United States of America and Canada has contributed to the growth of the North America dry concrete market.

The demand for dry concrete is also bolstered by soaring investment in developing city infrastructure. Developing economies are expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Our analysts also predict a significant rise in demand for the dry concrete markets from Europe. In terms of volume, the Europe dry concrete market was valued at nearly 150 million tons in 2019.

Dry concrete consumption in Asia pacific for residential building was around 80 million tons and revenue generated from Asia Pacific dry concrete for residential building was nearly USD 7 billion in 2019.

This report segments the dry concrete market as follows:

Global Dry Concrete Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

High-performance Concrete

Self-consolidating Concrete

Others

Global Dry Concrete Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Infrastructure

Related Reports:

Construction Bid Management Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/construction-bid-management-market-by-component-software-and

Modular Construction Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/modular-construction-market

Construction Chemicals Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/construction-chemicals-market-by-product-concrete-admixture-concrete-716

Construction Equipment Rental Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-construction-equipment-rental-market-by-equipment-material-959

Construction Sealant Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-construction-sealant-market-by-type-silicone-polyurethane-1147

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com