BAYFIELD ONTARIO MATH BY BAYFIELD DESIGN AND D2L ADDED TO TRILLIUM LIST

Ontario Makes Innovative Online Math Courses Available for Grades 1-8

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Ontario’s Ministry of Education has added the Bayfield Ontario Math Grade 1-8 Course Pack to the Trillium List . The Course Pack, a series of 8 math resources specifically designed to meet Ontario’s new elementary math curriculum, is the first digital resource approved for use in Ontario schools aligned with the new curriculum. It was developed in partnership with a team of educators from Bayfield Design, a leading Ontario-based online content development and creative services company to meet the needs of in-person, blended, and remote instruction for educators and students.

The Course Pack gives students access to curriculum-aligned content and built-in assessments so educators can focus on providing meaningful feedback and identifying and addressing learning gaps. Educators can tailor how items are presented to students, determine how and when access is granted, and create additional content as needed. Best of all, the Course Pack is fully integrated into and optimized for D2L’s Brightspace platform, providing a seamless learning experience for all students, whether in the classroom or online.





“Having our digital content added to the Trillium List is incredible validation of the work we’re doing in partnership with D2L to deliver rich, engaging learning experiences for learners in grades one through eight,” said Kim Loebach, Senior Director of Operations at Bayfield Design. “The need for high-quality, accessible education, in the classroom and online, has never been greater than it is today. We’re committed to continuing to innovate and meeting that need.”

"I'm happy to see the Course Pack become an integral part of Brightspace – I think educators and students have benefited from having access to curriculum-aligned math content," said Bill Torrens, Superintendent of Learning, Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. "Having access to the course pack is saving teachers time from creating their own course content, so they can put even more focus on their learners and provide even more meaningful feedback to students.”

“We’re really gratified to receive this stamp of approval from Canada’s largest education ministry,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We’re committed to continuing to work with government, boards of education and school administrators to provide them with the tools they need to keep our teachers teaching and our learners learning under the most challenging of circumstances.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L’s Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success.



It makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online, build meaningful connections with parents, and gives teachers tools they’re going to love. D2L’s Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s fully accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for teachers to reach every learner and for every learner to reach their full potential. D2L’s Brightspace has been built for every grade level and supports non-readers.

D2L’s Brightspace has won multiple industry awards , including the best K-12 learning platform for the last two years in a row. To learn more, visit D2L for K-12 .

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 900 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

ABOUT BAYFIELD DESIGN

Bayfield Design is an online learning design and development company with deep roots in education. We work at the intersection of teaching, learning, technology, and multimedia to create impactful online learning experiences. Bayfield Design’s commitment to education is based on 25 years of experience writing, designing, and developing online courses for schools across North America.

