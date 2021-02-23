Liquidity Services Releases its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services today released its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report. To read or download the 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Report, please <click here> or visit the Online Investor Kit within the investor relations section of our company website.



“We are pleased to issue our 2021 ESG Report and highlight the important work our team members do every day to build A Better Future For Surplus and, in the process, positively impact the environment, help small businesses and build valuable social impact in our communities,” said Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO of Liquidity Services.

“We are proud to say that we have built the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for surplus goods and have played an integral role in our clients’ zero-waste initiatives, diverting billions of pounds of used and scrap products from landfills. By extending the useful life of surplus assets we have played a foundational role in establishing and growing what is generally referred to as the Circular Economy. At our inception, we committed ourselves to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Our pursuit of these core values for the past 22 years was not driven by investing trends or a desire to earn accolades, but rather because it is simply the right thing to do,” continued Angrick.

This report issuance coincides with Liquidity Services presentation “Using E-commerce to Fuel the Growth of the Circular Economy” at Baird’s 2021 Sustainability Conference on Tuesday, February 23rd at 3:30PM. The 45-minute presentation will highlight how Liquidity Services has empowered corporations and government agencies to improve their sustainability efforts by leveraging the company’s online marketplace platform and value-added services throughout the globe.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste, and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with the corporate, federal and state governments to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

