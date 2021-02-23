CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensor Market Valued 10.42 Billion in 2017 and Projected to Reach USD 30.84 Billion by 2027 | Asia-Pacific Region is Leading Global Market with 12.8% CAGR

The key players of global CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market are CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market research study: BAE Systems PLC, Sony Corporation, Canon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Galaxycore Inc., SK Hynix Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Sharp Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CMOS and sCMOS image sensor Image Sensor Market Overview

Components, with multiple benefits, are rarely widely available. Iodine contradicts the notion with its widespread usage across industrial verticals, and it is readily available with a cost-efficient tag on it. The global CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensor Market is expected to expand at 11.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2027). The market size is deemed to touch USD 30.84 billion by 2027, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). Adoption of CMOS image sensors in consumer electronics, development of 4K resolution, and advances in sensors are growth engines fueling market growth.

The growing demand for tablets and smartphones as well as development of remote diagnosis and monitoring capabilities in healthcare are likely to drive market demand significantly. Manufacture of smaller devices with high resolutions is one of the primary strategies of smartphone producers and may benefit the market favorably. Consumption of consumer electronics can bolster market demand in the coming years. High production and upkeep costs can hamper the global CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly hit the sensor industry as lockdown restrictions mute production and manufacturing units. Lack of capital and reliance on human labor that drives up expenses can impede the global market growth. However, the need for these sensors in smartphones can increase at a gradual rate. Developments in the automotive sector as well as moves by automakers for attracting customers can drive the global CMOS and sCMOS sensor market growth. Inclination to automation, digitization, and IoT can offer new avenues for expansion to key industry leaders.

Industry Trends:

3D imaging sensors are likely to gain traction due to the gamut of new-age smartphones and devices. The sensors can sense depth and time-of-flight (TOF) and are included in compact devices owing to miniaturization of electronic and optical components. Its application in conjunction with 2D sensors includes collision avoidance, robotics, and others. The Ranger3 series of CMOS sensors can capture images and produce outputs at resolutions of 2560x200 pixels. Inspection and maintenance of plants can allow its use in major end-use industries. The depth perception in traditional solutions is likely to lead to its integration in future vision systems.

Segmentation:

By technology, it is segmented into FSI and BSI. The FSI segment is anticipated to gain huge demand in the global CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market owing to low production costs and microlenses being capable enough for channeling lights. On the other hand, the BSI is expected to perform better than its counterpart owing to no limits for light-sensitive areas. New sensor design architecture for improving sensitivity and signal-to-noise ratio has been included in vacuums sports cameras, and drones and will gain further demand over the forecast period.

By specification, it is segmented into array type, spectrum type, and processing type.

By wafer & sensor size, it is sub-segmented into wafer size and sensor size. The wafer size segment is sub-segmented into 300mm, 200mm, and others, while the latter is sub-segmented into 1 inch, 2/3 inch, 1/2.3 inch, 1/3.2 inch, APS-H, APS-C, and MFT 4/3. Within sensor size, the APS-H segment is expected to score a CAGR of 12.8% over the assessment period. It is highly recommended in digital SLR cameras and used for capturing fast moving objects. On the other hand, the APS-C segment was the second-largest segment and can gain demand from its use in mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras (MILCs) and live-preview digital cameras.

By application, it is segmented into artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, surveillance, sports & games, automotive, consumer electronics, and commercial drones. The consumer electronics application is anticipated to contribute the maximum revenue for the global CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market owing to its use in home appliances, entertainment products, and communication products. Inclination towards wearables is likely to create a new revenue pocket for the industry. This is driven by improved interest towards performance metrics and use of videos for tracking progress.

Regional Segmentation:

Geographical mapping of the CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market covers namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market is expected to register 12.8% CAGR over the forecast period. It was valued at USD 3,540.4 million in 2017. Cost-economical benefits of production in the region, lax guidelines, and establishment of facilities can drive the regional market demand. Huge demand for latest devices and surge in expendable income levels of customers can be lucrative for the market in the region.

North America held close to 28.3% market share in 2017 in the global market. Development of image sensors for the automotive sector and need for higher resolution images by entertainment companies are likely to drive the opportunities of players in the region. The U.S. and Canada are biggest contributors of the region.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Sensor and Control Market Research Reports & Consulting.

Competitive Analysis:

The CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market is heavily laden with investments from manufacturers for reducing the size of equipment and producing energy-efficient equipment. Launch of innovative products is likely to drive the growth trajectory of majority of the players. Differentiated approaches for launching products can be seen as the primary approach of key players. For instance, Samsung Corporation has launched multi-camera smartphones for budding photography enthusiasts and hobbyists.

Industry News

The C-BLUE One scientific CMOS camera by First Lighting Imaging contains a monochrome CMOS sensor aimed at target audiences in life sciences, laser guide star wavefront sensing, and astronomy.

