Vertical Farming Market Size Worth USD 12.04 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 24.8%: Fortune Business Insights

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: AeroFarms, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., 4D Bios, Inc., Agrilution, AMHYDRO, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hort Americas, Illumitex Inc., Sky Greens, Plantagon International, PLENTY UNLIMITED INC, Thrive Agritech.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “Vertical Farming Market Size” is projected to reach USD 12.04 Billion by 2028. Increasing technological advancements have allowed improved efficacies as well as enhanced output. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Vertical Farming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), By Structure (Building-Based, Shipping-Container), By Component (Lighting System, Irrigation and Fertigation System, Climate Control, Sensors, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028,” the market was worth USD 2.13 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Electrolyzer Market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vertical-farming-market-101958





Vertical Farming is a type of indoor as well as outdoor farming that is used to produce food and medicinal plants. These farms are set up with the aim of growing food in challenging environments. The primary aim of Vertical Farming is to maximize the area per square meter. A Vertical Farming system involves the use of artificial temperature, light, humidity, and other gases. The constantly rising global population, coupled with the growing demand for plants and other vegetation. The increasing adoption of Vertical Farming is attributable to the growing demand for environment-friendly ways of producing vegetables and fruits. Increasing concerns regarding organic food will contribute to the growing demand for Vertical Farming.4.

The Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market; Increasing Use of Technologically Advanced Equipment to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing Vertical Farming Market trends across major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market in the coming years, driven by the growing incorporation of technologically advanced systems in Vertical Farming practices. Besides the Asia Pacific, the market in North America will witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to increasing investments in product R&D. As of 2021, the market in North America was worth USD 664.7 million and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/Vertical-farming-market-101958





Key Industry Developments:

May 2021 - Thrive Agritech, Inc., announced the launch of Apex LED grow light for high-intensity applications including supplemental greenhouse lighting and source lighting for indoor farming.

February 2021 - Signify Holding. (Philips Lighting) collaborated with Ecobain Gardens to build first commercial Vertical farm operation in Canada. Through this, businesses will be able to accelerate growing cycles and grow healthier, more consistent plants. This partnership offers customers attractive returns on investments via healthier, nutritious and rich foods that attract new customers.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers have had the highest impact on market growth. The increasing investment in the development of newer Vertical Farming equipment, coupled with the efforts put in to acquire medium as well as small scale enterprises will contribute to the growth of the market. In 2021, Signify Holding. (Philips Lighting) announced a collaboration with Ecobain Gardens to build the first ever commercial Vertical farm operation in Canada. This partnership offers customers attractive returns on investments via healthier, nutritious and rich foods that attract new customers. The report identifies a few of the leading company mergers of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the market.





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/Vertical-farming-market-101958





Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Vertical Farming Market are:

AeroFarms

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

4D Bios, Inc.

Agrilution

AMHYDRO

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hort Americas

Illumitex Inc.

Sky Greens

Plantagon International

PLENTY UNLIMITED INC

Thrive Agritech.





Quick Buy - Vertical Farming Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101958





Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Hydroponics Aeroponics Aquaponics By Structure (Value) Building-Based Vertical Farms Shipping-Container Vertical Farms By Component (Value) Lighting System Irrigation and Fertigation System Climate Control Sensors Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued....!





Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/Vertical-farming-market-101958





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution and Services), By Platform (Device Management, Cloud Platform, and Network Management), By Solution (Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Security, Data Management, Remote Monitoring), By End-Use (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Energy Management System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (System and Services), By End User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, and Software), By Industry (Discrete Industry, and Process Industry), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:





Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/Vertical-farming-market-9516