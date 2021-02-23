Clikia Subsidiary Reports Record Breaking Quarterly Revenues of $966,035 as Compared to $882,649 for the Previous Quarter, an increase of Almost 9.5% Quarter to Quarter

/EIN News/ -- Clikia Subsidiary Turns Net Loss of $122,137 for the Previous Quarter into Net Income of $28,554 this Quarter

FORT LEE, NJ, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC: CLKA), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, announces reports record breaking quarterly revenues of $966,035 as compared to $882,649 for the previous quarter, an increase of almost 9.5% quarter to quarter and a $122,137 net loss last quarter into $28,665 net income this quarter. The financial statement can be viewed in its entirety at https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/271820/content.

The increase in revenues and net income is primarily due to execution of the Company’s business, sales and marketing plan which nurtured a growing pipeline throughout the year which resulted in many new and repeat customers. Clikia prides itself with excellent products, competitively priced, on time deliveries and friendly and supportive customer service.

Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia, stated, “2021 has been a fantastic year for us, but just the beginning. We are significantly growing our Revenues and Profitability. We are extremely confident that 2022 will continue our path of explosive growth and success for our company and its shareholders.”

ABOUT CLIKIA CORP.

Clikia Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary (1) Maison Luxe, offers highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis (2) Amani Jewelers, operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:



Anil Idnani, CEO

Anil@clikiacorp.com

551-486-3980